    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend Agility Prime demonstration during Emerald Warrior 22.1

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    A B-roll stringer demonstration of Agility Prime during exercise Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 3, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations, and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841924
    VIRIN: 220503-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_108951892
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen attend Agility Prime demonstration during Emerald Warrior 22.1, by A1C Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    EmeraldWarrior
    EW22.1
    TrojanFootprint22

