This is a news story on the innovative purchase of a 3-D printer at the Centralized Repair Facility at the 595th SCS in Offutt Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841923
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-EK676-955
|Filename:
|DOD_108951891
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Innovative 3-D Printer at 595th Strategic Communications Squadron, by SSgt Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT