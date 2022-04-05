Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Propulsion Specialist Spotlight Feature

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class yuki klein 

    142nd Wing

    Airman 1st Class Emma Cohens talks about her day-to-day experience as an F-15 Eagle propulsion specialist in the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:26
    VIRIN: 220504-Z-IV260-1001
    Length: 00:01:37
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Airman Spotlight
    142nd Wing
    propulsion specialist
    career spotlight

