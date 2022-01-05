An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over a Station Marathon law enforcement crew stopping a rustic, unsafe vessel, approximately 23 miles south of Long Key, Florida, at about 10:45 a.m., May 1, 2022. The people were repatriated May 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll and Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841914
|VIRIN:
|220501-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108951737
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 49 people to Cuba, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
