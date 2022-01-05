Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 49 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over a Station Marathon law enforcement crew stopping a rustic, unsafe vessel, approximately 23 miles south of Long Key, Florida, at about 10:45 a.m., May 1, 2022. The people were repatriated May 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll and Air Station Miami)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FL, US

    station marathon
    Sector Key West
    air station miami
    migrant interdiction

