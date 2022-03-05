The 4th Civil Engineering Squadron discusses members responsibilities across Seymour Johnson Air Force, North Carolina, May 4, 2022. The 4th CES video highlights several shops and duties in the squadron.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841898
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108951369
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th CES shop highlight, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen
Civil Engineering Squadron
dirt boys
HVAC
4th CES
LEAVE A COMMENT