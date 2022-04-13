Andersonville National Cemetery B-roll

This is a 4K UHD b-roll package at the Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia. According to nps.gov, it is "one of fourteen National Cemeteries administered by the National Park Service" with burials that date back to 1864. It remains active for veteran burials.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841897
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-DS349-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108951355
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Robins Air Force Base
Air Force Reserve Command
LEAVE A COMMENT