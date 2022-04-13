Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersonville National Cemetery B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Darius Caldwell and Jacob Keenum

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    This is a 4K UHD b-roll package at the Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia. According to nps.gov, it is "one of fourteen National Cemeteries administered by the National Park Service" with burials that date back to 1864. It remains active for veteran burials.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841897
    VIRIN: 220413-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_108951355
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Robins Air Force Base

    Air Force Reserve Command

    memorial day
    flags
    andersonville
    Andersonville National Cemetery
    veteran burials
    veteran cemetery

