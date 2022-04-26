Col. Nick Gist, Director of Physical Education with the U.S. Army Military Academy, discusses how Holistic Health and Fitness is being taught to Cadets.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841894
|VIRIN:
|220426-D-UW048-154
|Filename:
|DOD_108951210
|Length:
|00:22:55
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Nick Gist, Director of Physical Education with the U.S. Army Military Academy, discusses how Holistic Health and Fitness is being taught to Cadets, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT