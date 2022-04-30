Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS departs 86th Air Base B-Roll

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron departs from the 86th Air Base, Romania, as it redeploys to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841839
    VIRIN: 220430-F-HQ196-283
    Filename: DOD_108950618
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 480th EFS departs 86th Air Base B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    31 FW
    europeansupport22

