The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron departs from the 86th Air Base, Romania, as it redeploys to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841839
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-HQ196-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108950618
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th EFS departs 86th Air Base B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
