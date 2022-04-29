Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st FW supports NATO enhanced air policing operations B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron supports the enhanced Air Policing operations over NATO airspace at 86th Air Base, Romania. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841838
    VIRIN: 220429-F-HQ196-974
    Filename: DOD_108950617
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW supports NATO enhanced air policing operations B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    31 FW
    europeansupport22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT