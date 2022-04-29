The 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron supports the enhanced Air Policing operations over NATO airspace at 86th Air Base, Romania. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841838
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-HQ196-974
|Filename:
|DOD_108950617
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW supports NATO enhanced air policing operations B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
