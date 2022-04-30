510th EFS flies first missions from Fetesti Romania B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron supports the enhanced Air Policing operations over NATO airspace at 86th Air Base, Romania. This was the 510th EFS’s first mission from the 86th AB located at Fetesti, Romania. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)