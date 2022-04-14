Incirlik Sports Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Air Base Wing hosted a sports day for all personnel and NATO allies on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 14, 2022. All types of sports were played in multiple locations all over base, with squadrons competing against each other. Some squadrons won more bragging rights than others, but the ultimate victory of team building and morale was achieved by all of Team Titan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)