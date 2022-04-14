Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN TV In-Focus - Incirlik Sports Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Air Base Wing hosted a sports day for all personnel and NATO allies on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 14, 2022. All types of sports were played in multiple locations all over base, with squadrons competing against each other. Some squadrons won more bragging rights than others, but the ultimate victory of team building and morale was achieved by all of Team Titan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841816
    VIRIN: 220414-F-YT646-0100
    Filename: DOD_108950429
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, AFN TV In-Focus - Incirlik Sports Day, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tug Of War
    Incirlik Air Base
    Sports Day
    NATO Partnerships
    39ABW
    Team Titan
    Morale Day
    AFN-Incirlik
    Squadron vs. Squadron

