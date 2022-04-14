The 39th Air Base Wing hosted a sports day for all personnel and NATO allies on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 14, 2022. All types of sports were played in multiple locations all over base, with squadrons competing against each other. Some squadrons won more bragging rights than others, but the ultimate victory of team building and morale was achieved by all of Team Titan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841816
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-YT646-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108950429
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN TV In-Focus - Incirlik Sports Day, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT