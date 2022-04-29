HSC-25 conducts take off on NWF

An MH-60S Knighthawk assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, takes off on Northwest Field during a joint field training exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2022. The purpose of this exercise was to test the HSC community ability to operate from an Expeditionary Advance Base. The main focus was to look at maintenance practices and how to facilitate them away from a established air field and planning operations with limited communications. Throughout the four day exercise, HSC 25 flew 30 hours and 10 sorties conducting a wide variety of missions to include weapons employment, helocasting of personnel and systems, and combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|04.29.2022
|05.04.2022 00:46
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
