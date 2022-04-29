Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-25 conducts take off on NWF

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An MH-60S Knighthawk assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, takes off on Northwest Field during a joint field training exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2022. The purpose of this exercise was to test the HSC community ability to operate from an Expeditionary Advance Base. The main focus was to look at maintenance practices and how to facilitate them away from a established air field and planning operations with limited communications. Throughout the four day exercise, HSC 25 flew 30 hours and 10 sorties conducting a wide variety of missions to include weapons employment, helocasting of personnel and systems, and combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841811
    VIRIN: 220429-F-ZP572-896
    Filename: DOD_108950288
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-25 conducts take off on NWF, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Guam
    HSC-25
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    36 CRG

