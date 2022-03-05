Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Deathstar OPSEC

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    May the Fourth be with you as you practice good OPSEC.
    So who would win in a shootout between Stormtroopers (who can't hit anything) and Red Shirts (who always get hit first)?
    #maythe4thbewithyou

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 00:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841804
    VIRIN: 220504-A-YC939-681
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108950214
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Deathstar OPSEC, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Star Wars" "May 4th" "Nerdiest AFN Spot"

