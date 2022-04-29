Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Hawaii train to receive the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25-29, 2022. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of an infantryman, while the Expert Field Medical Badge is solely for medical personnel. The Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of the Soldiers. It tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 21:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841801
    VIRIN: 220502-A-LE512-1002
    Filename: DOD_108950154
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022, by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    Pacific Division
    Strike Hard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT