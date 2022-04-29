Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022

Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Hawaii train to receive the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25-29, 2022. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of an infantryman, while the Expert Field Medical Badge is solely for medical personnel. The Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of the Soldiers. It tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 21:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841801
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-LE512-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108950154
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
