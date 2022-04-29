Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Hawaii train to receive the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25-29, 2022. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of an infantryman, while the Expert Field Medical Badge is solely for medical personnel. The Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of the Soldiers. It tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)