    Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Julian Gaiter, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his experience after competing in the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the importance of mastering the fundamentals that we must preserve as a fighting force to maintain a lethal edge over potential adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841799
    VIRIN: 220503-A-ET609-1006
    Filename: DOD_108950049
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    M2/M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

