Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Julian Gaiter, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his experience after competing in the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the importance of mastering the fundamentals that we must preserve as a fighting force to maintain a lethal edge over potential adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)