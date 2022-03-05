Staff Sgt. Julian Gaiter, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his experience after competing in the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the importance of mastering the fundamentals that we must preserve as a fighting force to maintain a lethal edge over potential adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|05.03.2022
|05.03.2022 20:54
|Package
|841799
|220503-A-ET609-1006
|DOD_108950049
|00:01:03
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|2
|2
This work, Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
