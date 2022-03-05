Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COFFE WITH | Greg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    1LT Greg Carvajal shares about the importance of taking action. Suicide awareness is more than a talking point, and Greg encourages leaders to take action and foster an environment where Soldiers are taken care of.

    The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.

    Video 5/8

    -LT Tim Yao

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 19:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841796
    VIRIN: 220503-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108949968
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COFFE WITH | Greg, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    usar
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    coffee with

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT