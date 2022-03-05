COFFE WITH | Greg

1LT Greg Carvajal shares about the importance of taking action. Suicide awareness is more than a talking point, and Greg encourages leaders to take action and foster an environment where Soldiers are taken care of.
The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.
