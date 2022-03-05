Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Downed Aircraft Casualty Exercise 2022

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Readiness is one of the key elements needed in order to respond efficiently to an emergency.
    The U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan recently conducted a downed aircraft casualty exercise alongside U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire and Emergency Services in order to evaluate the effectiveness of their standard operating procedures.


    Interview: Tara M. Rojas, Flight Operations Records Assistant, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan


    Narration:
    The exercise included joint training between the aviation battalion and USAG Japan firefighters. This allowed them to test their emergency responsiveness and also gauge the level of coordination between the two organizations.


    Interview: Ichiho Haigo, Crew Chief, Fire Station 2, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    This is the first time we trained on a scenario where the rotor of the Black Hawk helicopter was running while we were doing the exercise. Because of that, it was sometimes challenging to give instructions and communicate with my crew over the radio. I think it’s important to continue training with my crew in this kind of environment so that eventually we’ll be able to work together as seamlessly as possible.


    Interview: SGT Joshua McKerley, Crew Chief, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan


    Interview: Tara M. Rojas, Flight Operations Records Assistant, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan


    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841795
    VIRIN: 220503-A-MS361-495
    Filename: DOD_108949967
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downed Aircraft Casualty Exercise 2022, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Aviation
    U.S. Army in Japan
    Downed Aircraft Casualty Exercise

