Downed Aircraft Casualty Exercise 2022

Readiness is one of the key elements needed in order to respond efficiently to an emergency.
The U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan recently conducted a downed aircraft casualty exercise alongside U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire and Emergency Services in order to evaluate the effectiveness of their standard operating procedures.
Interview: Tara M. Rojas, Flight Operations Records Assistant, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
The exercise included joint training between the aviation battalion and USAG Japan firefighters. This allowed them to test their emergency responsiveness and also gauge the level of coordination between the two organizations.
Interview: Ichiho Haigo, Crew Chief, Fire Station 2, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
This is the first time we trained on a scenario where the rotor of the Black Hawk helicopter was running while we were doing the exercise. Because of that, it was sometimes challenging to give instructions and communicate with my crew over the radio. I think it’s important to continue training with my crew in this kind of environment so that eventually we’ll be able to work together as seamlessly as possible.
Interview: SGT Joshua McKerley, Crew Chief, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
Interview: Tara M. Rojas, Flight Operations Records Assistant, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
