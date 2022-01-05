Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Pacific Command Video 2022

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by R. Slade Walters 

    IMCOM-Pacific

    U.S. Army Garrisons are the Army’s epicenter, not only where soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from.

    Key U.S. Army installations across the Indo-Pacific are Power Projection Platforms – staging grounds for land power – that enable the Theater Army.
    Garrisons help to generate Army readiness by supporting rotational units, joint force training, ground-based missile defense systems, crisis and contingency operations, and partner engagement across the Indo-Pacific.

    In addition to enabling operational readiness, garrisons provide nearly all of the municipal services of a typical American city – and nearly ten thousand installation management professionals across the Pacific keep those cities running every day.

    We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and families fed, housed, entertained, and safe.

    IMCOM-Pacific provides facilities management and delivery of programs and services to nearly 300,000 supported personnel at more than 125 installation sites spanning 20 million square miles – from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia – an area six times larger than the continental United States.

    The sheer size of the geographic area presents unique challenges, including extreme climate variations and multiple cultural differences.

    In addition to our four garrisons in Alaska and Hawaii, we work closely with the three allied nations that host installations in the region: Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. A large percentage of our workforce at those six garrisons are local nationals.

    Our Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorates support the Theater Army by building Soldier and family resilience. Thirty four percent of our U.S. MWR workforce are military spouses. Our quality-of-life initiatives include nationally-accredited child care centers, outdoor recreation, fifteen 24/7 fitness facilities, and 12 lodging operations.

    We are the team that sustains, supports, and defends U.S. Army Garrisons…

    Installation Management Command-Pacific…

    We are the Army’s home in the Pacific.

    Location: US

