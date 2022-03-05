MCRD Fire House (Short)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Civilians with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Fire Station explain what a day in their life is like at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 3, 2022. Federal firefighters and paramedics pride themselves on protecting those who serve. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by CIV Nicholas Groesch)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841793
    VIRIN: 220503-M-CV144-1001
    Filename: DOD_108949846
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

