MCRD Fire House (Short)

Civilians with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Fire Station explain what a day in their life is like at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 3, 2022. Federal firefighters and paramedics pride themselves on protecting those who serve. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by CIV Nicholas Groesch)