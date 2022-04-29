Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Thailand, DPAA B-ROLL

    THAILAND

    04.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael ONeal 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Team members assigned to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team, work alongside local villagers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb.-April 2022. This mission was a part of DPAA’s effort to locate a missing service member lost during World War II. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TH

    Thailand
    B-Roll
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    22-1TH

