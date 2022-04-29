Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Thailand, DPAA B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team members assigned to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team, work alongside local villagers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb.-April 2022. This mission was a part of DPAA’s effort to locate a missing service member lost during World War II. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal)