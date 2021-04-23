California Military Department trains with CAL FIRE in wildland firefighting operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army CW4 Cole Gould, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with 2/135 Aviation Battalion out of Mather, California, discusses the importance of the partnership and training between CAL FIRE and the California National Guard in preparation for fire season with its military helicopter manager training program that takes place annually at Allen Helibase, Sutter Creek, California, April 23, 2021. (California State Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara)