    California Military Department trains with CAL FIRE in wildland firefighting operations

    SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army CW4 Cole Gould, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with 2/135 Aviation Battalion out of Mather, California, discusses the importance of the partnership and training between CAL FIRE and the California National Guard in preparation for fire season with its military helicopter manager training program that takes place annually at Allen Helibase, Sutter Creek, California, April 23, 2021. (California State Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:56
    Location: SUTTER CREEK, CA, US 

    California National Guard
    fires
    fire season
    Wildland firefighting training
    California State Guard

