California Military Department trains with CAL FIRE in wildland firefighting operations

U.S. Army CW4 Cole Gould, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with 2/135 Aviation Battalion out of Mather, California, discusses the importance of the partnership and training between CAL FIRE and the California National Guard in preparation for fire season with its military helicopter manager training program that takes place annually at Allen Helibase, Sutter Creek, California, April 23, 2021. (California State Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841790
|VIRIN:
|210423-O-A3568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108949761
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SUTTER CREEK, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
