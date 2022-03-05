Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    650TH MTC Deployment Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Soldiers of the 650TH TC DET (MTC) share their motivation and commitment, as they get ready to embark on their first deployment. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841789
    VIRIN: 220503-A-PK275-677
    Filename: DOD_108949759
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 650TH MTC Deployment Ceremony, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT