Soldiers of the 650TH TC DET (MTC) share their motivation and commitment, as they get ready to embark on their first deployment.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 18:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841789
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-PK275-677
|Filename:
|DOD_108949759
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 650TH MTC Deployment Ceremony, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT