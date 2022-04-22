Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan AFB Farewell Center Video

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip of the services that the Farewell Center provides to Airmen as they depart Davis-Monthan AFB.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841788
    VIRIN: 220422-F-CQ965-1001
    Filename: DOD_108949757
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Davis-Monthan AFB Farewell Center Video, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan

