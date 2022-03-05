Spartan Abrams Crew compete in Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, Sgt. Colby J. Kuberski, Sgt. Grant A. Arnall, and Spc. Alejandro G. Anguiano, an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, execute the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)