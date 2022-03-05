Spartan Abrams Crew compete in Sullivan Cup

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, Sgt. Colby J. Kuberski, Sgt. Grant A. Arnall, and Spc. Alejandro G. Anguiano, an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, execute the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
05.03.2022
05.03.2022
B-Roll
841784
220503-A-MA645-2001
DOD_108949724
00:00:44
FORT BENNING, GA, US
0
0
