Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup against four other U.S. Army BFV crews on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights and validates training and education required to employ the latest advancements of Armor modernization in support of Armored Brigade Combat Teams and Cavalry formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)