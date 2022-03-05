Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct the table VI live fire portion of the Sullivan Cup against four other U.S. Army BFV crews on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights and validates training and education required to employ the latest advancements of Armor modernization in support of Armored Brigade Combat Teams and Cavalry formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841783
    VIRIN: 220503-A-GN091-961
    Filename: DOD_108949721
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Bradley Crew competes in Sullivan Cup, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT