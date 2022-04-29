Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Dr. Vandana Bhatia interviews Dr. Hyun Ji Rim on the topic of Korean geopolitics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841778
    VIRIN: 220429-F-YT915-011
    Filename: DOD_108949615
    Length: 00:30:06
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 2, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    geopolitics
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT