Tyndall’s dental flight; patient care, Airman readiness

The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight’s mission is readiness; to make sure all Airmen on Tyndall Air Force Base, and other surrounding military locations, are able to deploy at a moment's notice. All Airmen must see a dentist at least once a year for an annual exam, radiographs and a cleaning, at a minimum. Available treatments for emerging issues include cavity fillings, root canals and more. Education for patients is also incredibly important, including brushing teeth twice a day, flossing and utilizing fluoride. Service members must care for their teeth to prevent emergent dental issues occurring in a deployed location where resources may not be available. Tyndall’s dental clinic provides the upmost quality of care for patients.