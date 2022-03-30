The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight’s mission is readiness; to make sure all Airmen on Tyndall Air Force Base, and other surrounding military locations, are able to deploy at a moment's notice. All Airmen must see a dentist at least once a year for an annual exam, radiographs and a cleaning, at a minimum. Available treatments for emerging issues include cavity fillings, root canals and more. Education for patients is also incredibly important, including brushing teeth twice a day, flossing and utilizing fluoride. Service members must care for their teeth to prevent emergent dental issues occurring in a deployed location where resources may not be available. Tyndall’s dental clinic provides the upmost quality of care for patients.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841777
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-YO405-779
|Filename:
|DOD_108949607
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall’s dental flight; patient care, Airman readiness, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
