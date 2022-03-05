A first-person perspective of a Navy EOD Technician jumping from a C-2A Greyhound during a training jump run by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, April 21, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841776
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-SS350-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108949606
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy EOD Training Jumps, by PO2 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
