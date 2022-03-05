Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Waite  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    A first-person perspective of a Navy EOD Technician jumping from a C-2A Greyhound during a training jump run by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, April 21, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Navy EOD Training Jumps, by PO2 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

