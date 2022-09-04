Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS 473 BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Reserve Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct training scenarios at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2022. The Marines of MWSS-473 use this training as practice towards certification during integrated training exercise (ITX), which takes place each summer at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841767
    VIRIN: 220503-M-QR315-001
    Filename: DOD_108949521
    Length: 00:10:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS 473 BROLL, by Sgt Matthew Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEX
    4th Marine Aircraft Wing
    MWSS-473
    Marine Corps Intelligence Marine Forces Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT