Reserve Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct training scenarios at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2022. The Marines of MWSS-473 use this training as practice towards certification during integrated training exercise (ITX), which takes place each summer at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841767
|VIRIN:
|220503-M-QR315-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108949521
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MWSS 473 BROLL, by Sgt Matthew Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT