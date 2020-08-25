Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers From the 203rd Transportation Company, Arden Hills, Minnesota conduct a variety of loading operations training at Fort McCoys Young Air Assault Strip as part of their Annual Training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841763
    VIRIN: 200825-A-CX732-608
    Filename: DOD_108949463
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, loading operations training, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    RTCH
    203rd TRans

