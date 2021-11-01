Medical Soldiers from around the country conduct training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Fort McCoy, WI. The final validation phase is the medical and trauma scenarios that a medic goes through to see if they can perform those skills under simulated combat conditions
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841756
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-VQ984-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108949261
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Simulation Training Center, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
