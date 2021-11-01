Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Simulation Training Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Medical Soldiers from around the country conduct training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Fort McCoy, WI. The final validation phase is the medical and trauma scenarios that a medic goes through to see if they can perform those skills under simulated combat conditions

    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    MSTC
    Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center

