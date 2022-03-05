Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Survive a Hurricane in under 1 Minute

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    For those new to Tampa, hurricane season is rapidly approaching MacDill AFB,
    and there are plenty of options to stay safe in the event of a evacuation including how to find your evacuation zone and evacuation route. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841754
    VIRIN: 220503-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_108949227
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    hurricane
    hurricane season
    hurricane readiness

