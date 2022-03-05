How to Survive a Hurricane in under 1 Minute

For those new to Tampa, hurricane season is rapidly approaching MacDill AFB,
and there are plenty of options to stay safe in the event of a evacuation including how to find your evacuation zone and evacuation route. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 14:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841754
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-MO432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108949227
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
