Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center for Initial Military Training Commander, Brig. Gen. John Kline, kicks off H2F Industry Days

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Center for Initial Military Training Commander, Brig. Gen. John Kline, kicks off H2F Industry Days with his opening remarks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841746
    VIRIN: 220426-D-UW048-399
    Filename: DOD_108949127
    Length: 00:11:32
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center for Initial Military Training Commander, Brig. Gen. John Kline, kicks off H2F Industry Days, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Victory Starts Here
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT