621st CRS holds olympics-style challenge

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron tested their strength and skill during an olympics-style multi-capable Airman training event at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 8, 2022. The physically demanding event focused on developing new skillsets to maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841745
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-XJ149-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108949123
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
