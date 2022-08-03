Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRS holds olympics-style challenge

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron tested their strength and skill during an olympics-style multi-capable Airman training event at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 8, 2022. The physically demanding event focused on developing new skillsets to maintain readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841745
    VIRIN: 220308-F-XJ149-001
    Filename: DOD_108949123
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    This work, 621st CRS holds olympics-style challenge, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    621 CRW
    621 CRS

