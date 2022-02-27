Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion on Exhibit at NMUSAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DAYTON, Oh --

A new special exhibit built in Florence, Italy, that showcases the largest hands-on display of full-size machine replicas of Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions will open to the public on Feb. 21 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.



The exhibit titled “Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion,” on tour by Evergreen Exhibits, provides an engaging combination of education and entertainment in an experience that explores history, science, mechanics and physics, invention and innovation.



The exhibit, which is divided into four parts based on da Vinci’s study of the elements of nature and applied knowledge: earth, water, air and fire, features 40 actual-size working machines designed by a modern team of scientists and artisans who used the craftsmanship that Leonardo would have used in his time. These machines include a revolving crane, a full-size armored tank (large enough for several visitors to explore inside), a working robot, and four flying machines. Other displays include the hydraulic water saw, the pillar lifter, floats for walking on water, the parachute and the machine gun.



This free exhibit will be on display in the museum’s fourth building through May 8, 2022.



Evergreen Exhibitions, founded in 1992, is one of the world's premier providers of traveling museum exhibits. Evergreen conceptualizes, designs, produces, markets and tours its exhibits, primarily in science, natural history and children's museums. The exhibits use educational concepts to create high quality, immersive, multi-sensory, entertaining and educational experiences for family audiences. More than 60 million people worldwide have enjoyed an Evergreen Exhibitions experience. Additional information is available at www.evergreenexhibitions.com. (Federal endorsement not implied.)



The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.