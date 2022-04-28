An aircrew assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, performed a local training mission with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington, to conduct aerial refueling, April 28, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841735
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-NP696-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108948973
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT