    Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, performed a local training mission with the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington, to conduct aerial refueling, April 28, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841735
    VIRIN: 220428-F-NP696-1003
    Filename: DOD_108948973
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aerial Refueling
    Travis AFB
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Aviation

