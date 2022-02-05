NTAG Pittsburgh attends Grand Opening of Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center

220502-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (May 2, 2022) – NTAG Pittsburgh attended the grand opening of the Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center at PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc. Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd, executive officer of NTAG Pittsburgh, was a keynote speaker at the event. Phase 4 offers individualized focus on academic, social, behavioral and future planning needs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841734
|VIRIN:
|220502-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108948953
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
