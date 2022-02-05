Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pittsburgh attends Grand Opening of Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220502-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (May 2, 2022) – NTAG Pittsburgh attended the grand opening of the Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center at PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc. Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd, executive officer of NTAG Pittsburgh, was a keynote speaker at the event. Phase 4 offers individualized focus on academic, social, behavioral and future planning needs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841734
    VIRIN: 220502-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108948953
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh attends Grand Opening of Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

