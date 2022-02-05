NTAG Pittsburgh attends Grand Opening of Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220502-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (May 2, 2022) – NTAG Pittsburgh attended the grand opening of the Tom Reed Armed Forces Career Center at PHASE 4 Learning Center, Inc. Cmdr. Kristin Shepherd, executive officer of NTAG Pittsburgh, was a keynote speaker at the event. Phase 4 offers individualized focus on academic, social, behavioral and future planning needs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)