    Top DOD Leaders Testify Before Senate Committee, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify about the Defense Department’s fiscal 2023 budget request before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Defense.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841727
    Filename: DOD_108948917
    Length: 00:59:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
