Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify about the Defense Department’s fiscal 2023 budget request before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841727
|Filename:
|DOD_108948917
|Length:
|00:59:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Top DOD Leaders Testify Before Senate Committee, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
