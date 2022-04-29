MSRON Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), presides over a change of charge ceremony held in 11 Degrees North where Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 10B, lead by Cmdr. Taylor B. Dewey, mission commander, hands over the watch to MSRON 1A, lead by Cmdr. Justin K. Quinn, mission commander. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa, Central. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)