Team Tyndall Trains at Sentry Savannah

Lt. Col. Will "Steal" Barksdale, 43d Fighter Squadron commander and Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Grider, 43d Fighter Squadron senior enlisted leader, explain how Team Tyndall Airmen increase mission capabilities by participating in exercise Sentry Savannah. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|05.01.2022
|05.03.2022 10:54
|Package
|841696
|220501-F-PU449-304
|DOD_108948551
|00:01:56
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|1
|1
