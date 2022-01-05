Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall Trains at Sentry Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Will "Steal" Barksdale, 43d Fighter Squadron commander and Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Grider, 43d Fighter Squadron senior enlisted leader, explain how Team Tyndall Airmen increase mission capabilities by participating in exercise Sentry Savannah. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841696
    VIRIN: 220501-F-PU449-304
    Filename: DOD_108948551
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tyndall Trains at Sentry Savannah, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Air Force Reserve
    F-22 Raptor
    Sentry Savannah
    SentrySav22

