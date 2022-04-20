Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian Paratroopers conduct sustainment training freefall jumps as jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center conduct training jumps for Belgian Special Operations Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841686
    VIRIN: 220420-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_108948325
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB (B-Roll), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT