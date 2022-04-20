Belgian Paratroopers conduct sustainment training freefall jumps as jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center conduct training jumps for Belgian Special Operations Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841686
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-BD610-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_108948325
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB (B-Roll), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT