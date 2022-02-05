Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Combat Communications Squadron sets up GATR satellite antenna

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Airmen of the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron, 5th Combat Communications Group set up a GATR satellite antenna during the 5th Combat Communications Group annual ExpeditionaryCommunications Rodeo May 2, 2022 at Robins Air Force Base Ga.

    The exercise highlights the employment of small communication packages in an Agile Combat Employment scenario. During the exercise 688th Cyberspace Wing Inspector General also evaluates the unit’s readiness.

    Special Mission Supervisors Staff Sgt. Robert Brown and Staff Sgt. Shane Vernick as well as Special Missions Technicians Senior Airman Jade Umipeg and Senior Airman Joshua Hannibal set up the GATR ball Pulling down their services and demonstrating the abilities of the special missions flight.

    The small communication packages like the GATR provide a forward deployable hub for initial communications for the Air Force’s core missions.

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Craig, Quality Assurance observed and evaluated for the Wing Inspection Team.

    “The GATR balls are extremely durable and aerodynamic and can stand up to alot,” said Craig. “It is a super quick set up when you get a good team around it. It’s hard work but it is extremely rewarding.”

    This set up brings down SIPR/NIPR communications, Voice data , internet and email access and various feeds.

    “It seems complicated and like everything is out in space,” said Craig. “But it’s very simple–hands on, getting dirty and getting the job done.”

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron sets up GATR satellite antenna, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GATR
    688th cyberspace wing
    5ccg
    weeklyvideos
    52cbcs
    expeditionary communications rodeo

