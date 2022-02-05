52nd Combat Communications Squadron sets up GATR satellite antenna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron, 5th Combat Communications Group set up a GATR satellite antenna during the 5th Combat Communications Group annual ExpeditionaryCommunications Rodeo May 2, 2022 at Robins Air Force Base Ga.



The exercise highlights the employment of small communication packages in an Agile Combat Employment scenario. During the exercise 688th Cyberspace Wing Inspector General also evaluates the unit’s readiness.



Special Mission Supervisors Staff Sgt. Robert Brown and Staff Sgt. Shane Vernick as well as Special Missions Technicians Senior Airman Jade Umipeg and Senior Airman Joshua Hannibal set up the GATR ball Pulling down their services and demonstrating the abilities of the special missions flight.



The small communication packages like the GATR provide a forward deployable hub for initial communications for the Air Force’s core missions.



Staff Sgt. Tyler Craig, Quality Assurance observed and evaluated for the Wing Inspection Team.



“The GATR balls are extremely durable and aerodynamic and can stand up to alot,” said Craig. “It is a super quick set up when you get a good team around it. It’s hard work but it is extremely rewarding.”



This set up brings down SIPR/NIPR communications, Voice data , internet and email access and various feeds.



“It seems complicated and like everything is out in space,” said Craig. “But it’s very simple–hands on, getting dirty and getting the job done.”