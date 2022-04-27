Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    372nd Engineer Brigade Best Squad Video

    KUWAIT

    04.27.2022

    Video by Capt. Floice Kemp 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Brigade talk about their excitement for the 2022 Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video by Cpt. Floice Kemp, 416th Theater Engineering Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 01:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841661
    VIRIN: 220427-A-NY242-640
    Filename: DOD_108947978
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KW

    USARCENT
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

