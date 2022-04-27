CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Brigade talk about their excitement for the 2022 Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video by Cpt. Floice Kemp, 416th Theater Engineering Command)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841661
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-NY242-640
|Filename:
|DOD_108947978
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 372nd Engineer Brigade Best Squad Video, by CPT Floice Kemp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
