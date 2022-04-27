Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airman shares admiration for skateboarding

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davin Horsley, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, shares his admiration for skateboarding at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 01:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841660
    VIRIN: 220427-A-TO062-1001
    Filename: DOD_108947977
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US

    This work, Kunsan Airman shares admiration for skateboarding, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    kunsan
    skateboarding
    8th sfs
    spotlight

