Spartan Soldiers Push through Preliminary Round

Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, a native of Houston, Texas, assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his experience as a tank commander during the 2022 Sullivan Cup preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights and validates training education required to employ the latest advancements of armor modernization in support of armored brigade combat teams and cavalry formations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
