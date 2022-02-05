Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers Push through Preliminary Round

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The M1A2 Abrams SEP V2 main battle tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare for the Sullivan Cup during preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841652
    VIRIN: 220502-A-ET609-1002
    Filename: DOD_108947925
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers Push through Preliminary Round, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams

