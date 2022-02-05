The M1A2 Abrams SEP V2 main battle tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare for the Sullivan Cup during preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841652
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-ET609-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108947925
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
This work, Spartan Soldiers Push through Preliminary Round, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
