Spartan Soldiers push through preliminary round

The M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, complete the final round of the preliminaries during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. Crews will face a variety of physical events and mental test to include stress shoots, live fire exercises and physical training, all aimed at identifying the best crews and Soldiers the armor and cavalry have to offer. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)