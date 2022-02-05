Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers push through preliminary round

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, complete the final round of the preliminaries during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. Crews will face a variety of physical events and mental test to include stress shoots, live fire exercises and physical training, all aimed at identifying the best crews and Soldiers the armor and cavalry have to offer. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841644
    VIRIN: 220502-A-MA645-2002
    Filename: DOD_108947890
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers push through preliminary round, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    M1A2 SEPv2
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

