Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea BAC Laws

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    DO you know what the blood alcohol limits are in South Korea? Make sure you know and obey the laws and don't drive under the influence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841641
    VIRIN: 211216-A-SI119-851
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108947873
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea BAC Laws, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DUI
    AFN Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT