DO you know what the blood alcohol limits are in South Korea? Make sure you know and obey the laws and don't drive under the influence.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 00:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841641
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-SI119-851
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108947873
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea BAC Laws, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT