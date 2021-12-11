AFN Sights & Sounds - Independence Hall, Cheonan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Independence Hall in Cheonan is the largest exhibition facility in South Korea. The free museum explores the history of the peninsula and it's struggle for independence. The grounds also have a number of walking trails through historic ruins, natural gardens, and forests.