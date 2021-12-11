Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sights & Sounds - Independence Hall, Cheonan

    CHEONAN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Independence Hall in Cheonan is the largest exhibition facility in South Korea. The free museum explores the history of the peninsula and it's struggle for independence. The grounds also have a number of walking trails through historic ruins, natural gardens, and forests.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022
    Location: CHEONAN, 41, KR

    This work, AFN Sights & Sounds - Independence Hall, Cheonan, by SSG Christopher Jelle

    Korea
    Sights & Sounds

