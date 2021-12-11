Independence Hall in Cheonan is the largest exhibition facility in South Korea. The free museum explores the history of the peninsula and it's struggle for independence. The grounds also have a number of walking trails through historic ruins, natural gardens, and forests.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 00:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841633
|VIRIN:
|211112-A-YC939-801
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108947865
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CHEONAN, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sights & Sounds - Independence Hall, Cheonan, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
